India on Monday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for making comments on the internal affairs of the country, terming them ‘unwarranted and narrow-minded’.

The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a statement said, “We have seen the statement on India from the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Government of India categorically rejects OIC Secretariat’s unwarranted and narrow-minded comments.”

“The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies,” the statement added.

It said that it is regrettable that the OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make “motivated, misleading and mischievous comments”. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests, it said.

“We would urge the OIC Secretariat to stop pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions,” said the statement.

The OIC, a 57-member nation has crticised India and said, “These abuses come in the context of the escalation of hatred and abuse of Islam in India and in the context of the systematic practices against Muslims and restrictions on them, especially in light of a series of decisions banning headscarves in educational institutions in a number of Indian states and demolitions of Muslim property, in addition to the increase in violence against them.”

