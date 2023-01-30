INDIA

Unwell Raj CM Gehlot stays away from BJY

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday informed that he was suffering from pneumonia due to which he was unable to attend the closing ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) in J&K’s Srinagar.

Gehlot tweeted in Hindi on Monday, “Due to getting infected with pneumonia on 26 January, I am unable to attend any public event. I had a heartfelt desire to attend the closing ceremony of #BharatJodoYatra in Srinagar today but could not go there due to doctors advice.”

“I once again congratulate Shri Rahul Gandhi and all the yatris on the successful conduct of #BharatJodoYatra. This visit is a new beginning in the politics of India which will lead to major changes in the country,” he said.

Gehlot underwent coronary angiography, angioplasty, and stenting at the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital in 2021 after suffering from Covid.

