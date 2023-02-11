ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Unwell Rubina Dilaik shares pictures ‘looking like a duck’

NewsWire
0
0

Former ‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner and television actress Rubina Dilaik has shared a health update saying that she has fever and swollen lips, making her to “look like a duck.”

Rubina took to Instagram, where she shared pictures of her face and lips.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Fever, sore throat , infection and swollen lips, I surely look like a Duck (without fillers). And m frustrated and also laughing looking at myself.”

On the work front, Rubina was seen in the dance-based reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’ and was also a finalist in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s stunt based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 12.

She made her Hindi film debut with Palash Muchhal’s ‘Ardh’ in 2022.

20230211-154602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Priyanka, Ankit get into heated argument, cracks in...

    ‘Time To Dance’: Hrithik Roshan is Sooraj Pancholi’s dance idol

    Delnaaz: Saddest part of doing TV is that the medium is...

    Aparshakti loves the energy in the stadium at FIFA World Cup