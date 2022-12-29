ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Uorfi backs Sheezan Khan: Cannot blame him for Tunisha’s death

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame Uorfi Javed has come out in support of Sheezan Khan, who has been accused in television actress Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case.

Uorfi took to Instagram, where she penned a note saying that Sheezan cannot be blamed for the death of the 20-year-old actress.

She wrote: “My 2 cents on Tunisha’s case, yes he might be wrong, he might have cheated on her but we cannot blame him for her death. You absolutely cannot make someone stay with you who doesn’t want to stay.”

Uorfi added: “Girls no one I REAPEAT NO ONE, is worth giving up your precious life for. Sometimes it might just seem like the end of the world but trust me it’s not. Think about the people who love you or just try loving yourself a bit harder. Be your own hero.”

“Please give time some time. Even after suicide the suffering doesn’t end, the ones that are left behind suffer even more.”

On December 24, actress Tunisha Sharma, who was on the cast of ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, was found dead on the sets of a TV serial in Vasai, Mumbai. She had committed suicide by hanging.

Tunisha started her career with ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap’ and later featured in shows such as ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’, ‘Gabbar Poonchwala’, ‘Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh’, ‘Internet Wala Love’ and ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’.

The young actress had featured in films like ‘Fitoor’, ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, ‘Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh’, and ‘Dabangg 3’. She has also appeared in several music videos, notably ‘Pyaar Ho Jaayega’, ‘Nainon Ka Ye Rona’ and ‘Tu Baithe Mere Samne’.

