Internet sensation Uorfi Javed has apologised to everyone for her dressing sense and said that she will be a changed Uorfi from now.

Famous for her appearance on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and infamous for her choice of clothing, Uorfi was praised by Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor for her style statements.

The actress, though, lands more often in controversies because of her unusual fashion sense. Like recently she was spotted wearing a co-ord set that was made from a green practice net and along with it she also wore a gajra on her hair.

If at one point she grabs the attention, many also raise questions on her bold style statement.

Expressing apologies to all those who have problem with her dresses and the way she carry herself, Uorfi mentioned: “I apologise for hurting everyone’s sentiments by wearing what I wear. From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes. Maafi.”

A number of Uorfi followers immediately reacted to her tweet. One of the social media users wrote: “Change DP first.” Another mentioned: “What…are you alright?” And someone else tweeted: “Why?”

Well, what Uorfi is planning to do next will be clear soon but she has left her fans guessing.

On the work front, Uorfi most recently made an appearance on Rithvik Dhanjani’s show, ‘Datebaazi’. She was also seen in several TV shows including ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’, ‘Puncch Beat 2’, ‘Chandra Nandini’, ‘Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’.

She also participated in dating-based reality show ‘Splitsvilla X4’.

20230331-183605

