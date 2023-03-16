ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Uorfi Javed: ‘Dooriyan’ is a beautiful song, will touch everyone’s heart

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame and social media influencer Uorfi Javed spoke about her latest track ‘Dooriyan’ and her working experience with producer Mohsin Khan.

Uorfi, who often makes headlines for her unique dressing, and recently her song ‘Haye Haye Yeh Majboori’ became a hit with over 21 million views, shared her experience of being part of the song and said: “‘Dooriyan’ is going to touch everyone’s heart, it is a beautiful song.”

“I am so happy to be a part of this song. I hope people keep watching the song and keep showering love each day. The moment I heard about the song, I knew that I would surely do it. Working with Mohsin was really smooth. The shoot took place very steadily,” added Uorfi.

Mohsin, who is the producer of the song spoke about working with Uorfi: “Uorfi is an extremely easy-going person, humble and down to earth. She gave 18 different expressions in just one minute. That was mind-blowing. My entire team calls her ‘One Take Artist’.”

He also praised her efforts during the shoot and added: “Uorfi is currently the most hardworking and fearless individual in the industry. During the shoot, we faced unexpected rain which led to the delay of the shoot for many hours but Uorfi never hesitated to put in extra hours just to complete the shoot on time.”

Mohsin expressed gratitude to Uorfi for being a part of the project and said: “She is the sensation in India now and it will definitely help boost our project.”

