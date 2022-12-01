ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Uorfi Javed tells Sunny Leone: You can’t compete with my outfit

NewsWire
0
0

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame Uorfi Javed is known for her unusual fashion statement. Her unique outfits often grab eyeballs. From choosing ropes, wires, stones, broken glasses, or flower petals, she keeps experimenting with her dressing style.

In fact, the host of ‘Splitsvilla X4’ Sunny Leone also complimented her for her short black dress with two swans covering her bust.

Sunny, who is seen as a host on the show, says: “Uorfi your outfit is amazing and absolutely perfect as beachwear. I love your choice of outfits and this looks fab.”

Uorfi replies: “I am known for my unique dress sense. You can compete with me, but you can’t compete with my outfit, as it is always out of anyone’s imagination.” Looking at the outfit and the two swans, Arjun Bijlani just started singing ‘Chalo Ishq Ladaaye’.

Moreover, in the coming episode, Uorfi will be having a huge fight with her connection Kashish Thakur.

Both will decide to part ways and are seen crying on the show.

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, the dating-based reality show ‘Splitsvilla X4’ airs on MTV.

20221201-192406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alaya F’s chilling first look from ‘Freddy’ amps up the curiosity...

    ‘Fake or real’: Gautam, Soundarya’s relationship in question at ‘Bigg Boss...

    Anubhav Sinha, Ketan Mehta team up for film on ‘Freedom Radio’

    Palak Tiwari: Can’t wait to share screen space with Sanjay Dutt