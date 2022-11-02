‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame Uorfi Javed is known for getting attention for her outfit and her bold look. Recently the actress was seen in a music video ‘Haye Haye Yeh Majboori’ which is originally picturised on veteran actress Zeenat Aman in the 1974 movie ‘Roti Kapada Aur Makaan’.

Uorfi recalled her meeting with Zeenat, who is also remembered for her bold style statement.

Sharing her experience, she said: “I really wanted Zeenat Aman ji to have a look at her song which is picturised on me now. The team was trying to get in touch with her for the launch but unfortunately couldn’t make it.”

The 25-year old actress has been part of a number of TV shows such as ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ , ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and reality show like ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. She often surprises her fans with her unique dressing style and looks. In fact certain times she lands herself in trouble. For the recent music video a legal complaint was filed against her for wearing revealing dress.

She added that meeting with Zeenat was quite a memorable moment for her: “I was supposed to travel to Goa for another shoot the next day itself and somehow, surprisingly, I saw Zeenat ji at the airport. I was really shy at first to go up to a legend like her and talk to her. But then somehow, I managed to go to her and talk about our song ‘Haye Haye Yeh Majboori.’ Unfortunately, I couldn’t get time to show her the video as she had to rush for her flight. But it was such a special moment for me to meet her on the next day of the song release itself.”

