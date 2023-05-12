Internet sensation Uorfi Javed has taken a dig at former ‘Shark Tank India’ judge Ashneer Grover, after an FIR was lodged against him and his wife Madhuri Grover.

The FIR was filed against the two over a reported Rs 81 crore fraud last year in December as complained by BharatPe.

Now, Uorfi took to Instagram stories to share a throwback clip of Ashneer where he was mocking Uorfi’s celebrity status. Not just that, he had even laughed on her choice of clothes.

In the clip, he is heard saying: “Kaun bandi hai woh Uorfi Javed, kya naam hai uska? Celebrity toh woh bhi hai. Kabhi woh jeans neeche phene ki jagah upar phen ke aa jayegi. Toh uska koi matlab nahi hai.”

She clapped back at him, sharing a news report of the fraud with BharatPe.

She captioned it: “Or inka ‘core’ hai ‘crore’ ka fraud karna, tabhi toh yeh celebrity hai (And his core is committing fraud to the tunes of crores, that’s why he is celebrity).”

