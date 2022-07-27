In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy has allegedly ended his life by committing suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, after his family scolded him for excessive use of mobile phone, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place under Colonelganj police circle, police officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Colonelganj), Ajeet Singh Chauhan said, “We are investigating the case to find out the exact reason for the suicide of the minor boy. Initial investigations have revealed that his family members had scolded him for spending a lot of time on his mobile phone and asked him to mend his ways.”

The DSP added that the boy was a class 9 student of a local convent school. His father is posted as a section engineer in the Railways.

In recent months, there have been more than half a dozen cases where minors have ended their lives after being stopped by their parents from using mobile phones.

In Lucknow last month, a 14-year-old boy shot dead his mother, who stopped him from using the mobile and playing PUBG.

