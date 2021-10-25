Two boys, aged 8 and 10, died after a stack of bricks kept on the roadside fell on them in Sambhal district.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Nakhasa area on Sunday evening when the boys were playing near the stack of bricks.

The boys, Lucky and Vishesh suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital where they died during treatment.

Nakhasa police station SHO Omkar Singh said that the police were probing the matter and an FIR was registered against Chandra Sen, who had stacked the bricks near the road.–IANS

