INDIA

UP: 2 held for making public announcents against Dalits

In a shocking incident, the village head of Pavti Khurd village under Charthawal police circle, made a public announcement — known as ‘munadi’ in local parlance — warning people ‘not to venture near the houses of Dalits’.

The announcement further warned of ‘offenders’ getting slapped by slippers 100 times and a fine of Rs 5,000.

Two persons have been arrested after the video of the incident went viral on Tuesday.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muzaffarnagar, Abhishek Yadav said that the accused have been identified as Rajvir and Amarpal.

“Both are being booked under the Gangsters Act,” he said.

