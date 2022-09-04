HEALTHINDIA

UP: 2 middle-aged men die of heart attack in separate incidents

NewsWire
0
0

In separate incidents, two middle-aged men died on stage in the middle of their performances.

Both suffered cardiac arrest and died on the spot. It took a few minutes for the people around to understand what had happened.

In the first instance, 48-year-old Prabhat Kumar, who was working as a technical assistant at Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), died while dancing on the DJ floor during a late-night party in Bareilly.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Prabhat was attending a friend’s birthday party in a hotel and was dancing to a popular Hindi song when he collapsed and his head hit the floor. He was immediately given CPR by a doctor present at the party but he was non-responsive to the treatment.

Prabhat was then rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead. Doctors said that he suffered a severe heart attack.

In the second incident in Mainpuri, a young man called Ravi Sharma was playing the role of Hanuman in a play performed on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

He was seen dancing on the stage during his act when he suddenly slumped on the ground and became motionless. Initially, the audience presumed that this was part of the act but when he did not move, they picked him up and rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A senior heart specialist in Lucknow said: “Cases of middle-aged men succumbing to heart attack is getting increasingly common. This mainly happens because people do not opt for regular medical check-ups in this age group and believe that they are healthy enough to undertake strenuous activities.”

20220904-090603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Germany reaches vaccination rate of 71% after one year

    Kin of govt doctors who succumbed to Covid yet to get...

    Maha: Lull in Covid, Omicron cases, deaths again increase

    Railways to set up 86 O2 plants for its hospitals