In separate incidents, two middle-aged men died on stage in the middle of their performances.

Both suffered cardiac arrest and died on the spot. It took a few minutes for the people around to understand what had happened.

In the first instance, 48-year-old Prabhat Kumar, who was working as a technical assistant at Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), died while dancing on the DJ floor during a late-night party in Bareilly.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Prabhat was attending a friend’s birthday party in a hotel and was dancing to a popular Hindi song when he collapsed and his head hit the floor. He was immediately given CPR by a doctor present at the party but he was non-responsive to the treatment.

Prabhat was then rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead. Doctors said that he suffered a severe heart attack.

In the second incident in Mainpuri, a young man called Ravi Sharma was playing the role of Hanuman in a play performed on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

He was seen dancing on the stage during his act when he suddenly slumped on the ground and became motionless. Initially, the audience presumed that this was part of the act but when he did not move, they picked him up and rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A senior heart specialist in Lucknow said: “Cases of middle-aged men succumbing to heart attack is getting increasingly common. This mainly happens because people do not opt for regular medical check-ups in this age group and believe that they are healthy enough to undertake strenuous activities.”

