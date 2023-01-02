INDIA

UP: 3 dead on way to celebrate New Year’s

Three young friends lost their lives while three others were injured when a vehicle hit the SUV they were travelling in near Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh.

The six friends were going to Varanasi to celebrate the New Year’s.

A vehicle coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the SUV, the police said.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and rushed all six of them to BRD Medical College.

While Abdul, Ashish and Ayush succumbed to injuries, Arbaz, Golu Chauhan and Shivansh Mishra are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

All of them were in the age group of 18-25 years.

Belipar police station inspector Iqrar Ahmad said the driver, who hit the SUV, was under the influence of alcohol as he hit other vehicles too on the road.

He fled the spot after the accident. A search was on and he will be in police custody soon, he added.

Meanwhile, the police sent the bodies for post-mortem.

