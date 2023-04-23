INDIA

UP: 3 of a family die after inhaling poisonous gas

NewsWire
0
0

In a tragic incident, three persons of a family died after inhaling poisonous gas inside a well in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district.

The deceased comprised 58-year-old Virendra Kumar and his two sons Devendra and Chandra Prakash.

According to reports, Virendra Kumar went down a well on Saturday evening to fix the motor pump.

When he did not come up for long, Devendra and Chandra Prakash went down in the well, but both of them did not come up from the well for a long time either.

Virendra Kumar’s wife who was sitting on the well started crying for help and villagers nearby reached the spot.

They went down the well and brought out the father and sons in an unconscious state.

All were taken to Maudaha CHC in the neighboring Hamirpur district for treatment. The doctors there declared them brought dead.

District Magistrate Mahoba Manoj Kumar and Superintendent of Police Aparna Gupta reached the village and set the bodies for post mortem.

20230423-083802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bihar minister Jivesh Mishra demands ban on PFI

    Delectable cocktails for Christmas

    Intimate weddings are here to stay: Manish Malhotra

    SC notice on Amazon plea seeking interim relief on Rs 24,713Cr...