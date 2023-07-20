INDIA

Four children of one family died by drowning in a pit filled with rain water on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district.

According to reports, the large pit in Makpur had been dug for a developmental project and the same had been filled with rain water.

The children went to the pit to play but drowned in it.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conveyed his condolences to the family and expressed grief over the incident.

He has directed officials to provide compensation to the family.

