UP: 40-yr-old man found allegedly hanging at wedding venue

A 40-year-old man, who had come to Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, to attend a wedding, was found allegedly hanging from a tree, police said on Monday.

Virendra Singh Kallu, a resident of Kannauj, had come to the guest house located in Bilhaur area and on Sunday, he was found allegedly hanging from a tree with a towel.

The guests who had come to the wedding ceremony, identified the man and informed his relatives.

Bilhaur police station Inspector, on Monday, said, “Investigations are underway and the body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary. We are waiting for the family to arrive and we are also interrogating the guests to know more about the deceased.”

