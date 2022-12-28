Five jail warders in the Rae Bareli district jail have been suspended after a 42-second video clip showing them thrashing their colleague with sticks went viral on social media.

DG prisons, Anand Kumar said that the five jail warders have been suspended for indiscipline and district jail superintendent Avinash Gautam has been asked to probe the incident.

Those suspended are Vijay Singh, Saurabh Verma, Parvesh Singh, Rajeev Shukla and Jaswant Tomar.

Police said that a named FIR has been lodged by the victim, jail warder Mukesh Kumar Dubey, against the five co-workers under the charges of rioting, punishment for voluntarily causing hurt and punishment for criminal intimidation.

