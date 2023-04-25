INDIA

UP: 5-year-old girl killed in leopard attack

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, a leopard scaled the wall of a house and dragged away a five-year-old girl playing in the yard even as her father watched in horror.

The injured girl, Arshi, was later taken to the hospital but had died by then.

The girl’s father, Rizwan Ahmad, said she was playing with her eight-year-old brother and some other children of the neighbourhood in the yard of their house when the leopard attacked her.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Udaipur village, in Rehad region of Bijnor.

Rehad is a relatively deserted area surrounded by sugarcane and wheat fields, near the Amangarh tiger reserve.

