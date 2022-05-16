She was framed in a fake crime case, threatened with an acid attack and murder because she rejected the proposal to marry a man.

The victim is a woman constable and the police have now registered a case against the miscreant under sections of forgery, sexual harassment of the victim, threatening, defamation and extortion.

The accused, identified as Mahendra Kushwaha of Unnao, is an advocate.

It all started with the victim getting calls from policemen from Krishna Nagar, Banthra and Naka in Lucknow and a few other police stations in Hardoi district regarding inquiry of a complaint against her and her brother.

When she met the policemen, she was told that one Ram Pyari of Hardoi had given the complaint against her and her brother.

The victim was surprised since she and her family members did not know Ram Pyari. They also had no property dispute with anyone in the name of Ram Pyari.

When the case was probed, the name of one Mahendra surfaced behind the mischief.

It was found that a relative of the victim had brought a proposal for her marriage with Mahendra in 2020. The victim’s family collected details about him and found that Mahendra was a man of criminal tendency and had served a jail term in the past.

“Mahendra started playing a bullying tactic to force me into submission for marriage. He also talked to my mother and forced her to persuade me for the proposal,” she alleged.

She said Mahendra started sending her obscene messages on her phone and was pressurising her to accept the proposal.

“He threatened to throw acid on me and kill me. He also threatened me to get my marriage negation broken if I did not accept his proposal,” she alleged.

ADCP, West Zone, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said that a probe was underway and the accused would be arrested soon.

