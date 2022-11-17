INDIA

UP aims to generate 22,000 MW solar power in next 5 years

NewsWire
0
0

Uttar Pradesh aims to generate 22,000 MW solar power over the next five years under the state government’s Solar Policy-2022.

This will include 14,000 MW through establishment of solar parks, 4,500 MW through rooftop solar projects in residential areas, 1,500 MW through non-residential rooftop projects and 2,000 MW through the PM Kusum Yojana.

The UP Solar Policy-2022 will be applicable for five years.

In addition to financial aid from the Centre, state government contribution of Rs 15,000 per KW, up to a maximum of Rs 30,000 per consumer has been approved.

Government buildings and all educational institutes have been allowed to set up rooftop solar systems on the net metering system.

For the solarisation of separate agricultural feeder Kusum C-2, the policy has a provision of viability gap funding of Rs 50 lakh per MW.

For solarisation of private on-grid pump, a subsidy of 70 per cent for farmers from the Musahar, Vantangia and SC communities has been provided, and a subsidy of 60 per cent for other farmers.

A total of Rs 1,000 crore can be given during the five years of the policy.

Along with the power purchase agreement, utility scale solar power projects, stand-alone battery systems and a storage system of more than 5 MW with a capacity of 4 hours, a capital subsidy of Rs 2.5 crore per MW has been given.

For establishment of solar parks on gram panchayat or revenue land by government undertakings, land at Re 1 per acre per year will be provided for 30 years while for private sector companies, the land will be made available at Rs 15,000 per acre per year for 30 years.

A 100 per cent waiver on stamp duty will be offered on land either purchased or leased while plants producing power from solar energy will be given a waiver of electricity duty for 10 years.

20221117-054201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    If it’s in the ‘V’, it’s in the tree: Miller gives...

    Airtel CEO announces plan to roll out 5G services before Reliance...

    Making start-up boutique hotels Insta-worthy destinations

    From rural Rajasthan to Bangladesh, celebrating the rich Mughal heritage