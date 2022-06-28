To make the health infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh more robust, the Yogi Adityanath government has instructed the officials to ensure that people in every corner of the state get the benefits of the ambulance services.

The state government has laid out the action plan for all district magistrates to keep a close watch on the arrangements of ambulance operations in their respective districts.

Furthermore, the government has asserted that strict action will be taken against those found guilty in any case of sudden death due to unavailability of ambulance.

The administration has also been directed to ensure that under no circumstances should the patient or their families suffer.

According to an official release, the chief minister has asked the officials to improve the response time of the ambulances.

The ambulance staff has been trained to adopt a sensitive approach towards parents or guardians of children and the ambulances have been equipped with all life-saving equipment for the treatment of children so that they can be given first aid till they reach the hospital in view of any urgency.

20220628-164207