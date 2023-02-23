INDIA

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly faced its first adjournment on Thursday when the Samajwadi Party (SP) raised the issue of caste census.

SP MLA Sangram Singh had raised a question regarding caste census, to which minister Surya Pratap Shahi said that the subject was essentially related to the Centre and he added that “Uttar Pradesh has gone way ahead of this”.

The party MLAs were not satisfied with his answer and SP MLAs started raising slogans.

They continued to raise slogans against the government and barged into the well of the house along with RLD MLAs.

Speaker Satish Mahana adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes and later extended it by 20 minutes.

He said that he had decided that he would not adjourn the house but if the opposition behave like this, then the Assembly will not be able to run.

