The first session of the 18th Uttar Pradesh assembly will start on Monday with Governor Anandiben Patel addressing a joint session of both Houses of the state.

According to the proposed programme for the 18th Vidhan Sabha of the state, the first budget of the Yogi Adityanath government’s second term will be tabled in the House on May 26.

The new assembly’s first session will last till May 31, the state assembly secretariat said.

The proceedings of the upcoming budget session will be “digital” in many ways with the adoption of ‘e-vidhan’, Speaker Satish Mahana said.

The proceedings of the House will be live-streamed through YouTube and Facebook. Till now, such telecast was done only on Uttar Pradesh Doordarshan.

The implementation of e-Vidhan from the coming budget session was discussed with all political parties during an all-party meeting convened by the assembly speaker last week.

