The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has decided to felicitate members whose birthday fall during the session.

Speaker Satish Mahan announced in the state Assembly that he was starting a new tradition to felicitate members whose birthdays fall during the session.

He wished senior MLA Ram Naresh Agnihotri on his birthday on Friday.

The Speaker said that the name of the member would be flashed on the LED screens in the Vidhan Bhawan, wishing him or her on birthday.

All members appreciated the gesture and thanked the Speaker.

In another development, the Speaker also warned members not to take selfies inside the house. He said that their phones would be confiscated if they continued to take pictures.

