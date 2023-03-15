INDIA

UP ATS arrests 2 Rohingya from Ballia district

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested two Rohingya from Ballia district.

The accused identified as Armaan a.k.a. Abu Talha and Abdul Amin, had illegally brought Rohingya refugees to India from Myanmar and Bangladesh and gave them Indian identities on forged documents.

They even sent them abroad through human trafficking.

ADG ATS Naveen Arora said Talha, who hails from Myanmar, had procured an Indian identity on forged documents.

“In 2015, after obtaining Indian passport illegally, he went to work in several Middle East countries over the past seven years,” the ADG said.

Arora said that after returning from Saudi Arabia in October last year, Talha bought land and a house.

Whenever he would come to India, he would meet his associates in Ballia.

Talha also helped the Rohingya cross into India from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

“We got a tip-off of Talha coming to Ballia on Tuesday in an attempt to get the Indian document of Rohingya Abdul Amin, who had recently crossed the border,” said the ADG.

A UNHCR card issued to Rohingya refugees was recovered from Abdul Amin, who was being brought by Armaan and his associates to illegally impersonate Indians by crossing the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

20230315-084004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aman Le Melezin celebrates its 30th anniversary season

    Two lakh Himachal trout ova to be dispatched to Sikkim

    NTPC’s power project far away from Joshimath, says Power Minister in...

    Study reveals half of Kerala tribal women have poor knowledge of...