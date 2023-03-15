The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested two Rohingya from Ballia district.

The accused identified as Armaan a.k.a. Abu Talha and Abdul Amin, had illegally brought Rohingya refugees to India from Myanmar and Bangladesh and gave them Indian identities on forged documents.

They even sent them abroad through human trafficking.

ADG ATS Naveen Arora said Talha, who hails from Myanmar, had procured an Indian identity on forged documents.

“In 2015, after obtaining Indian passport illegally, he went to work in several Middle East countries over the past seven years,” the ADG said.

Arora said that after returning from Saudi Arabia in October last year, Talha bought land and a house.

Whenever he would come to India, he would meet his associates in Ballia.

Talha also helped the Rohingya cross into India from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

“We got a tip-off of Talha coming to Ballia on Tuesday in an attempt to get the Indian document of Rohingya Abdul Amin, who had recently crossed the border,” said the ADG.

A UNHCR card issued to Rohingya refugees was recovered from Abdul Amin, who was being brought by Armaan and his associates to illegally impersonate Indians by crossing the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

20230315-084004