INDIA

UP ATS arrests PFI member from Muzaffarnagar

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP ATS) has arrested an alleged member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) from the Muzaffarnagar railway station.

After his arrest, Munir Alam, resident of Muzaffarnagar, was brought to Lucknow on Wednesday and produced in the ATS court here which remanded him in 10-day judicial custody.

“Munir has an active involvement in the group despite it being a banned organisation. He is a part of an ad hoc committee and has been given responsibility to increase stronghold in east Uttar Pradesh to work on the hidden agenda,” said ATS official.

Munir did his education from Islamia Inter college in Muzaffarnagar and, after three years, joined Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut to study law.

During interrogation, he told police that he visited the PFI headquarters in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh several times in 2017 and was made a member of the ad hoc committee of the organisation.

He had joined PFI with the help of another member who was arrested by UP ATS earlier.

2023070634633

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘House of the Dragon’ director opens up on mysterious disease plaguing...

    All things fun, fashion, fitness, art, and expressive

    Rain scarcity posing threat to crop production in Bengal

    Frivolous cases against Azim Premji: SC considers NGO representative’s apology