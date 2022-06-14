INDIA

UP ATS arrests Rohingya from Aligarh

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a Rohingya from Aligarh on charges of residing on forged Indian documents.

The accused, identified as Khalique Ahmed, allegedly entered the Indian territory and became an Imam in Rashideen mosque in Aligarh, the ATS said.

ADG, ATS, Naveen Arora said that preliminary investigation revealed that Khalique had gone to Jammu after the campaign against Rohingya citizens living illegally in Uttar Pradesh intensified.

Arora also said that Khalique had taught in madrasas of Deoband, Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar.

“When his identity cards were checked they were found to be fake. Later, his original identity was revealed to be of one Aqyab district native in Myanmar.

“An FIR for cheating by personation, dishonesty, foreigners act has bene field against him,” said the officer.

In another case, ATS has got a seven-day remand of Raj Mohammed. He was arrested from Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu for sending the messages, threatening to trigger blasts at RSS offices in Lucknow, Unnao, Karnataka last week.

20220614-065202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP youth wing begins ‘Bharat Darshan’ programme for its workers

    Youths should be driving force of New India, says Odia actor

    RS polls: After ACB, Raj Congress writes to CEC fearing horse-trading

    Four arrested in second honour killing in Hyderabad (Ld)