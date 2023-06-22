INDIA

UP ATS to get Army-like arsenal

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) is preparing to upgrade its arsenal on the lines of Indian Army.

The specialised operational commando unit of UP Police, the ATS engages in high-risk operations for which periodic upgradation of weapons is necessary.

The organisation is preparing to purchase radar systems, that can penetrate through walls, long range high precision sniper rifles, pump action shotguns, night vision drone cameras, night weapon sight, and thermal imaging sniper sight, to name a few.

Special DG, law and order, Prashant Kumar said: “We are conducting a market survey for purchasing specialised weapons, equipment and accessories that could be used by the special police operation team (SPOT) of UP ATS to strengthen its fighting capabilities during special operations to counter any unforeseen emergency that may be a threat to man and material of UP.”

He further said, “We will make ATS a potent force in the state to tackle high risk operations.”

Citing the utility of weapons, he said one is ‘see through wall radar’ that is used by the Army.

“It detects up to 4-5 numbers of persons in a room and gives indication to the operator about the kind of activity in the room, whether the person is standing/lying,” he said.

Another one includes night vision goggles (passive night vision binoculars). Thermal imaging sniper night sight is used by advanced armies along with protective eyewear and body shields.

20230622-132005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SP candidate from Gonda booked for rape

    Madras HC dismisses plea against amendments to AIADMK constitution

    Nayanthara finally reveals full names of her twin sons

    Uniting opposition a big assignment that Nitish Kumar is undertaking: Tejashwi