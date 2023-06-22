The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) is preparing to upgrade its arsenal on the lines of Indian Army.

The specialised operational commando unit of UP Police, the ATS engages in high-risk operations for which periodic upgradation of weapons is necessary.

The organisation is preparing to purchase radar systems, that can penetrate through walls, long range high precision sniper rifles, pump action shotguns, night vision drone cameras, night weapon sight, and thermal imaging sniper sight, to name a few.

Special DG, law and order, Prashant Kumar said: “We are conducting a market survey for purchasing specialised weapons, equipment and accessories that could be used by the special police operation team (SPOT) of UP ATS to strengthen its fighting capabilities during special operations to counter any unforeseen emergency that may be a threat to man and material of UP.”

He further said, “We will make ATS a potent force in the state to tackle high risk operations.”

Citing the utility of weapons, he said one is ‘see through wall radar’ that is used by the Army.

“It detects up to 4-5 numbers of persons in a room and gives indication to the operator about the kind of activity in the room, whether the person is standing/lying,” he said.

Another one includes night vision goggles (passive night vision binoculars). Thermal imaging sniper night sight is used by advanced armies along with protective eyewear and body shields.

