INDIA

UP-based forgery racket busted in Kolkata, 5 held

NewsWire
0
0

A forgery racket based out of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh was busted after five men were arrested by the Kolkata Police’s detective department (DD) on Tuesday.

The arrested have been identified as Shivam Pande, Rohit Kumar Gupta, Jitendar Kumar, Avishek Kumar Gautam and Uma Kanti Yadav. All are residents of Ghazipur.

They posed as high officials of the Indian Army, moved in various cities of the country and duped people of lakhs of rupees after promising them jobs in the defence services. Their latest destination was Kolkata.

The police said their modus operandi included gaining the confidence of job-seekers by sporting fake identity cards and fake documents relating to the appointments in the defence services and also used to provide the job-seekers with contact numbers. However, on receipt of money they would vanish and the contact numbers provided by them also became unreachable.

A top official of the city police said that recently some complaints were registered at the New Market Police station in central Kolkata and DD officials took charge of the investigation. Finally, the DD sleuths arrested these five persons in front of a popular hotel.

“Uniforms of the Indian Army, fake identity cards, fake application forms and appointment letters were recovered from them. We are trying to trace how they used to prepare such fake documents and we doubt that several others are also involved in this racket. We will present them at the court and seek police custody for further interrogation so that others involved in the racket can be traced,” the city police official said.

20220503-153804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SUV-Hiran cases: NIA arrests ex-encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma (2nd Ld)

    Goa announces 2 vaccination holidays during Ganesh Chaturthi

    EC asks parties, candidates to adhere to security protocols

    Stalin pays tribute Sivaji Ganesan on his 93rd birth anniversary