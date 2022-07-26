Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal top the list of states in terms of cases registered in respect of custodial deaths, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.

A total of 501 and 451 cases of custodial deaths were registered in Uttar Pradesh in 2021-22 and 2020-21, respectively, and 257 and 185 such cases were registered in West Bengal during the same years, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

These were amongd the total 2,544 and 1,940 cases of custodial deaths registered across the country during 2021-22 and 2020-21 as per the information provided by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), he said.

The minister also said “police” and “public Order” are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution, and it is primarily the responsibility of the state government concerned to ensure protection of human rights of the citizens.

Similarly, Jammu & Kashmir tops the list of states in terms of cases registered in respect of death in police encounters with 45 cases in 2021-22. A total of 151 and 82 cases in respect of death in police encounters were registered across the country in 2021-22 and 2020-21, respectively.

The minister said that the Central government issues advisories from time to time and has also enacted the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, which stipulates establishment of the NHRC and State Human Rights Commissions to look into the alleged human rights violations by public servants.

“When complaints of alleged human rights violations are received by the NHRC, action is taken by the Commission as per the provisions laid down under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. Workshops/seminars are also organised by the NHRC from time to time to sensitise public servants for better understanding of human rights and, in particular, the protection of rights of persons in custody,” he said.

