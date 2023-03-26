INDIALIFESTYLE

UP bizman duped into buying 84 refrigerators

A Lucknow businessman has been duped of over Rs 4 lakh on the pretext of supplying 84 refrigerators in Aliganj.

The victim, Prakhar Chaudhry of Mehndi Tola, received a call from an unidentified person, who introduced himself as a representative of a company selling refrigerators.

The miscreant talked at length about the goods and managed to convince the victim to purchase refrigerators from the company.

Prakhar was asked to pay Rs 4 lakh as advance for placing the order for 84 refrigerators.

Accordingly, he sent the amount to the bank account, which the miscreant claimed to be of the company. Later, when Prakhar did not receive the goods, he dialled the same number but it was switched off.

“I called him on March 18 to know about the status of my order and he started lying and did not clarify anything. I realized about the fraud when I found the phone switched off,” the victim said.

Aliganj SHO Nagesh Upadhyay said an FIR under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and IPC 420 (cheating) has been lodged against the accused and investigations had been launched.

