The Uttar Pradesh BJP has raised strong objection to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Yogi Adityanath and has sought his unconditional apology.

Gandhi had reportedly said that “Yogi Adityanath cannot be a religious leader because of the language he uses”. The Congress leader also claimed that the chief minister does not understand Hinduism “because if he did, he would not be doing what he is doing.”

Reacting to his comments, state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said, “Rahul’s statement just shows his political immaturity. It appears that he is in a trance. He has not visited the state and surely has not witnessed the development here that is visible in the form of expressways and other infrastructure projects.”

Chaudhary further stated, “Yogi Adityanath has established the rule of law in UP. His comment on Yogi Adityanath, the head priest of Gorakhnath Math, proves that he is neither aware of the past nor knows anything about the present.”

