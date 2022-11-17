The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh is pulling out all stops to ensure its victory in the upcoming by-election to Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, Rampur and Khatauli Assembly seats.

The BJP has prepared a layered plan under which two groups of ministers which camp in the three seats where by-elections are being held.

Union minister will also campaign in the by-elections and their programmes is being finalised.

Besides, the BJP MLAs are also being deployed in these constituencies for the by-elections.

Ministers Ajit Pal, Aseem Arun and Rakesh Sachan will camp in Mainpuri and the second set of ministers in this constituency will include Pratibha Shukla, Jaiveer Singh and Sandeep Singh.

In Khatauli, the ministers tasked with ensuring victory include Kapil Dev Agarwal, Narendra Kashyap and Jaswant in the first round and Dinesh Khatik, Gulab Devi in the second round.

Ministers Jitin Prasada and Baldev Aulakh have been given charge of Rampur along with Suresh Khanna and Dharampal Singh.

The special focus of the party is on Mainpuri and Rampur since both the seats belong to Samajwadi Party.

The BJP, earlier this year, had wrested the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats from the SP.

Mainpuri was declared vacant following the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav while Rampur was declared vacant following the disqualification of SP leader Mohd Azam Khan from the state Assembly.

