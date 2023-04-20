INDIA

UP BJP MLA boasts of Atiq killing as achievement

Saharanpur BJP MLA Rajiv Gumber has termed the killing of gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf as a “big achievement of the Yogi Adityanath government”.

In a purported video that has gone viral, Gumber can be heard saying, “Upar bhej diya na humne… Haven’t we sent Atiq Ahmed up? Now it is the turn of Saharanpur-based goons, so vote for our candidate.”

The video was purportedly shot during an event to inaugurate the party’s mayoral candidate Ajay Kumar’s election office in Saharanpur.

Gumber’s controversial remarks have been widely circulated on social media platforms, with many accusing him of “glorifying” extra-judicial killings.

