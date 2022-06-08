INDIA

UP BJP MLA injured in road accident

NewsWire
0
17

Kailash Kharwar, BJP MLA, his driver and gunner and one more person were seriously injured when their SUV rammed into a stationary dumper in the Chakia area of the district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police sources said Kailash Kharwar, an MLA from the Chakia constituency, was returning to his village Saradih after meeting a BJP worker in Raghunathpur.

His SUV rammed into a stationary dumper near the Gholia village.

Police sources said Kharwar, his driver Om Prakash, gunner Anil Saroj and one person Sanjay Singh were seriously injured in the accident.

“They all were rushed to the trauma centre at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) where they are under observation,” they said.

20220608-143002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa sets up priority groups in 18-44 age bracket for vaccination

    Beijing to continue largest ever nuclear force expansion in history: US...

    SC sets up panel on tree-cutting guidelines for projects

    Adani Enterprises’ consolidated EBIDTA increased 45% to Rs 4,726 cr in...