Kailash Kharwar, BJP MLA, his driver and gunner and one more person were seriously injured when their SUV rammed into a stationary dumper in the Chakia area of the district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police sources said Kailash Kharwar, an MLA from the Chakia constituency, was returning to his village Saradih after meeting a BJP worker in Raghunathpur.

His SUV rammed into a stationary dumper near the Gholia village.

Police sources said Kharwar, his driver Om Prakash, gunner Anil Saroj and one person Sanjay Singh were seriously injured in the accident.

“They all were rushed to the trauma centre at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) where they are under observation,” they said.

20220608-143002