INDIA

UP: BJP MP acquitted in 29-yr-old murder case

NewsWire
0
0

An MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district has absolved BJP MP from Kaiserganj , Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and two others of all charges in a 29-year-old case related with the attack on former Samajwadi Party Cabinet Minister Vinod Kumar Singh a.k.a. Pandit Singh in 1993.

Pandit Singh died due to Covid-19 on May 7, 2021.

Jitendra Gupta, Additional District Judge, MP/MLA court, acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Gyan Singh and Deep Narain Yadav Pehlwan of all charges due to lack of evidence.

Pandit Singh’s relative Yogendra Singh had lodged an FIR on December 24, 1993, at Nawabganj police station, Gonda, alleging that four car-borne miscreants attacked Pandit Singh when he was standing outside his house.

After firing several rounds, the miscreants fled presuming that Pandit Singh was dead.

Lawyers Srikant Srivastava, Bhupeshwar Upadhyay and Upendra Mishra, who represented the BJP MP in the court, said the prosecution was not able to prove the charges in the court.

At the time of attack, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was at his Delhi residence, the lawyers added.

20221220-064602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    House panel deputy chief says Hindi not being imposed on anyone...

    Sanjay Raut urges Centre to raise salaries of teachers in Coal...

    Bonn summit to begin in backdrop of accelerating climate impacts, geopolitical...

    US-based AI company Moveworks opens 1st India office