Days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the national capital, the state BJP unit has started preparation for next year’s Assembly polls with the formation of a frontal organisation.

Series of meetings have also been started to take stock of the ground situations.

UP BJP sources, however, said that teams of several frontal organisations, departments and cells have not formed over a year.

A state BJP leader said that ‘Morchas,Prakoshth and Vibhags’ will be reconstituted with an eye on next year’s Assembly polls.

“The appointments of new teams were delayed due to Covid pandemic. Now ahead of next year’s assembly polls it has been decided to reconstitute the teams of these frontal organisations by making new appointments,” he said.

A senior saffron party leader said that a deadline of a month has been set to complete the appointment process in these frontal and associated organisations from state, district to block levels.A The seven morchas are awomen, youth, minority, OBC, SC, ST and farmers’.

The prakoshth works reach out to specific communities like weavers, cultural artists, fishermen, traders or professions like lawyers or doctors.

The vibhag works with specific government programs like Namami Gange or Swachhta Abhiyan or party’s specific works like information technology or media.

Social equations will be taken into consideration while making organisational appointments in these morchas, prakoshth and vibhags at all levels.

Uttar Pradesh BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Sunil Bansal has started meeting workers at different parts of the state.

Bansal is meeting party leaders across the state.

He is discussing ways to improve BJP’s electoral fortune in 2022 Assembly polls.

On Saturday, Bansal met the party leader of Western Uttar Pradesh.

In the meeting it was decided to fill up orgainsational vacancy at earliest.

“Bansal ji has told us to create an positive atmosphere at booth level for the party and state government,” said a party leader.

–IANS

ssb/sdr/