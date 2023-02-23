INDIA

UP BJP to hold ‘Sneh milan’in Muzaffarnagar

NewsWire
0
0

A decade after the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013, the BJP will be reaching out to Muslims in the region.

Nearly a decade after it was hit by communal riots in 2013, the BJP will hold a convention, titled ‘Sneh Milan: Ek Desh Ek DNA’, between March 15 and March 20 to promote Hindu-Muslim unity.

A proposal to this effect has been sent by the UP BJP Minority Morcha, which has also invited chief minister Yogi Adityanath as the chief guest.

The Minority Morcha chief, Basit Ali, said that Muzaffarnagar has been chosen for the event because it is the land where former Prime Minister late Chaudhary Charan Singh, experimented with the idea of Jat-Muslim unity which was later “hijacked” by the Congress and Samajwadi Party in their bid “to attain power.”

He said, “The idea is to bring together the leaders of Muslim and Hindu communities on one stage and project their unity.”

Ali said that the party plans to invite regional leaders of various communities including Jat, Gujjar and Thakur from nearby west UP districts, including Meerut, Bijnor, Shamli and Saharanpur, to the event.

Ali insisted that every community needs to understand that their ancestors were the “same”.

“All they need to acknowledge it publicly and this would strengthen the social and political fabric of the region and elsewhere,” he said.

The BJP has been making concerted attempts to nibble at the very foundation of the opposition by reaching out to the Muslims which account for around 20 per cent of the electorate in UP.

BJP sources pointed out that the party has been seeking to tweak its strategy and win over the minorities after Prime Minister Modi gave a clarion call to reach out to socio-economically backward Pasmanda Muslims.

20230223-152803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa govt to issue order to remove ‘Tiranga’ from houses

    Pramod Bhagat enters quarterfinals, Sukant Kadam in pre-quarters at Para Badminton...

    Vote as per your interest: Uma Bharti tells Lodhi community in...

    Millennials seek companies whose values are an extension of their own