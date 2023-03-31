The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to launch a week-long drive — ‘Gaon Gaon chalo, Ghar Ghar chalo’ — from April 6 to reach out to Other Backward Class (OBC) voters.

This is an attempt to reach out to OBCs ahead of the urban municipal polls in the state and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to Narendra Kashyap, state president of the party’s Backward Classes Morcha, “We will launch the campaign on the foundation day of the party on April 6 and it will conclude on April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Party leaders and workers will make door-to-door visit in the villages to connect with the community.”

While BJP president J.P. Nadda and OBC Morcha president K. Laxman will launch the campaign in Haryana’s Manesar district, other ministers and senior party leaders are expected to launch the drive in six areas of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

BJP OBC Morcha office-bearers and workers will visit 15,000 villages, 741 nagar palika parishads and nagar panchayats, and 17 municipal corporations during the ‘Gaon Gaon Chalo, Ghar Ghar Chalo’ campaign.

The party leaders will contact the members of the backward class and extremely backward class during the outreach programme.

He said, “When parties like the SP, BSP, and Congress were in power, their governments and leaders cheated the backward communities. When in power, the opposition parties exploited the backward class and now that they are out of power, these politicians pretend to be their well-wishers.

“The people have understood the casteist and communal appeasement politics of the SP, BSP, and Congress. The backward and extremely backward communities know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are working for the welfare and development of all.”

