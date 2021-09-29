The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has decided to constitute media teams in 1,918 divisions as part of its micro level planning to further boost its pre-election campaign ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The BJP has asked its spokespersons and media office-bearers to visit the 98 organisational districts in the state and step up the communication drive.

The party will also hold training programmes for its spokespersons at the district level till October 7, where emphasis will be laid on media micro-management meetings.

The party said in a statement that spokespersons and media in-charges will hold discussions on better use of print, electronic and social media during the elections.

An action plan is being prepared to convey all the achievements of the Central and state governments to the people through various modes of publicity and communication.

“Emphasis will be given to the use of media in making people aware about the benefits of various public welfare schemes of the government,” said a party spokesperson.

The basic aim of the exercise is to counter the false propaganda being propagated by the Opposition against the BJP.

The main objective of these training programmes is to expose the conspiracies of the opposition during the campaigning.

