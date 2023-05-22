‘Chai Pe Charcha’ is apparently not enough and the BJP in Uttar Pradesh will now be holding ‘tiffin meetings’ in all 1,918 organisational divisions across the state from May 30 to June 30.

A senior party leader said that all functionaries, including MPs, MLAs, state and regional leaders of the party, are expected to be part of the meetings.

“This infuses a feeling of togetherness amongst the party leaders and workers, brings them closer and inspires them to work as one unit,” he said.

The idea of a tiffin meeting was first mooted by general secretary (organization) Dharampal Singh during the state executive meet held earlier this year.

Sources said it will now be during the ‘Tiffin meeting’ that every worker and office-bearer will be informed about the organisational action plan in detail. The members will also break bread with each other, emphasizing the concept of social harmony.

“Work needs to be done to make the organisational structure effective. For this, booths need to be strengthened by involving all sections of the society,” said a senior BJP leader.

The initiative marks the saffron outfit’s fresh bid to set out the narrative of social harmony while countering the opposition’s discreet allegations of being ‘casteist’.

The BJP plans to hold such meetings in most of its future campaigns and programmes while aiming to reinforce its organisational capabilities.

The concept, primarily rooted in the functioning of BJP’s ideological fountainhead, the RSS, is proposed to be adopted by the party during the ‘Mahasampark Abhiyan’, the month-long campaign to mark completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

The campaign is seen as one of the BJP’s key measures in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year.

20230522-120004