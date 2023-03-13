INDIA

UP BJP women’s wing to start ‘selfie with beneficiary’ campaign

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh is increasing its focus on women, with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As part of the drive, the members of the party’s women wing will click a selfie with women beneficiaries of the welfare schemes rolled out by the incumbent state and central governments.

The campaign will be called ‘selfie with beneficiaries’.

The party has drawn up a list of several women-centric initiatives launched by the government — including providing free cooking gas connection to 1.47 crore poor women, women helpdesk in 1,535 police stations, Mission Shakti, and CM Mass Marriage scheme, among others.

The selfie with beneficiary initiative would target beneficiaries of these schemes.

“Along with participating in booth-centric activities, the party’s women wing will also undertake people-connect initiatives like selfie-with-beneficiaries, door-to-door contacts, and interactions with women self-help groups,” a BJP functionary said.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative has resulted in marked improvement in girl child birth ratio.

Besides ‘selfie with beneficiaries’, the saffron party will also launch several other people-connect initiatives before the 2024 general elections.

