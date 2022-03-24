INDIA

UP Board examinations begin today for 52L students

By NewsWire
Around 52 lakh students are taking the Class 10 and Class 12 UP Board examination from Thursday.

Of these, 27.8 lakh students will appear for Class 10 and 24.1 lakh for Class 12. The exams will be held at 8,373 centres across the state.

The UP Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) has identified 254 centres as ‘highly-sensitive’ and 861 centres as ‘sensitive’ in view of vulnerability for cheating.

To prevent mass cheating in the UP board exams, the government has set up a state-level ‘monitoring and control room’ for CCTV surveillance and to monitor voice recordings.

About 2.9 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed at 8,373 centres and 75 district control rooms (each in one district).

Over 2.7 lakh invigilators have been put on duty.

Chief Secretary D.S. Mishra said that strict action will be taken against those spreading fake news during the examinations.

