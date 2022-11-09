INDIA

UP Board exams to have ‘stitched’ answer sheets to check unfair means

NewsWire
0
0

For the first time, nearly 58 lakh students registered to appear in the Uttar Pradesh Board high school and intermediate examinations 2023 across the state will get stitched answer sheets.

The move of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), is aimed at preventing the copy mafia from deliberately changing answer sheets of meritorious students at different exam centres as witnessed in the previous years, said state secondary education department officials.

According to the official spokesman, the decision has been taken after the board’s experiment to provide stitched answer sheets to 10 sensitive districts, where such practices were feared in 2020, yielded desired results.

A total of 58,67,329 students, including 31,16,458 of high school and 27,50,871 of intermediate, will be appearing for the 2023 exams.

The step is also aimed at further making examinations free of unfair means.

In the earlier examinations, the copying mafia used to take out the cover page of the usual stapled answer sheets of meritorious students at the centres and put it on the copies of the weaker students in lieu of cash, after the examination was over.

In many such cases, the Board has acted against centre managers and teachers besides debarring the guilty schools from the examination over such incidents.

To prevent this, it had started providing stitched answer sheets to select districts where such practices were reported in 2020.

These districts include Mathura, Prayagraj, Muzaffarnagar, Hardoi, Ballia, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Aligarh, Ghazipur and Kaushambhi.

The spokesman said that this year, the Board has requested officers of the Government Press that only sewed copies be supplied to all 75 districts.

20221109-085801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parents of students stranded in Ukraine stage protest in J&K

    BJP broke the coalition pact, not JD-U: Lalan Singh

    Prostitution racket busted in Delhi, 2 foreign nationals held

    Now, Jaipur to Delhi Volvo bus fare up by 30%