INDIA

UP boy dies while bursting crackers in steel glass

NewsWire
Bijnor, Nov 16 (IIANS) A 14-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh, who was bursting firecrackers inside a steel glass, died after it exploded and its pieces struck the boy in the stomach and legs.

The boy, Shaurya Singh, passed away in a hospital due to excessive blood loss.

After the freak incident, Shaurya initially tried to hide his grievous wounds from his parents.

Once his family came to know of it, they rushed him to the local private hospital.

The class 7 student succumbed while he was being referred to a higher medical centre in Moradabad.

SHO of Noorpur, Sanjay Kumar, said: “The incident took place at Morana village in Bijnor. We went to the village to investigate but the boy’s family did not file a police complaint.”

20231116162683

