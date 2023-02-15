INDIALIFESTYLE

UP: Boy falls asleep, remains locked in school for 7 hrs

NewsWire
0
0

A student of Class 3 remained locked up in a government primary school for around seven hours in Parmeshwarpur under the Chargawan block of the district.

The school staff went home without checking if any student was left behind after the school got over.

When the seven-year-old did not reach home, his parents came to the school searching for him. They informed the police too.

While searching for the kid, the police also reached the school and heard him weeping inside. The police broke open the school’s lock and rescued the child.

According to reports, the 7-year-old boy fell asleep in his classroom and the staff locked the school and left without any checking.

20230215-083004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP district chief in Tamil Nadu arrested for provocative speech

    Shanghai lockdown highlights China’s deep economic problems

    Goa BJP workers will join Trinamool, in touch with me: Kirti...

    Haryana CM launches four schemes to mark Guru Ravidas anniversary