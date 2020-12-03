UP boy found dead after 20-hour rescue operation from borewell

The four-year-old boy, who had fallen into a borewell in the Budhaura village, was brought out dead on Thursday morning.

The boy had fallen into the borewell on Wednesday.

He was brought out of the borewell, after a 20-hour operation, but the doctors at the spot pronounced him dead.

A massive rescue operation had been launched to rescue the boy from the open 30-foot borewell.

The fire department, local police and the administration had jointly carried out the operation which were joined by teams of the NDRF.

Reports said that several excavators had been roped in to dig the area around the borewell and oxygen was being supplied continuously to the child through pipes.

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said the boy, Dhanendra, along with his elder sister Rekha were playing when he fell into the borewell.

Kulpahad police station in-charge Anup Dubey reached the spot along with a police force soon after coming to know about the incident.

Extra police force has been deployed to control a huge crowd assembled at the spot to witness the rescue operation.

A team of the health department comprising doctors and paramedical staff along with oxygen cylinders, had been deputed near the borewell to supply oxygen to the child.

–IANS

amita/dpb