A 10-year-old boy, who had gone to spend his summer vacations at his maternal grandparents’ house in Rae Bareli from Lucknow, was kidnapped and murdered, allegedly by a person living in the neighbourhood.

Rae Bareli police have arrested one person in connection, claiming that he kidnapped the boy, identified as Ayush Tiwari, with intent to demand ransom but the accused unintentionally killed him when he started crying and shouting.

Rae Bareli ASP Naveen Kumar Singh said Ayush was missing from his maternal grandparents’ house in Sambeshi village under the Lalganj police station limits since Wednesday.

The ASP added that the boy’s maternal uncle Chotu Mishra informed the Lalganj police about Ayush’s disappearance at around 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday and an FIR under IPC section 263 was lodged immediately.

However, area locals, suspect some other motives, like voodoo activities, behind the killing as the boy’s family had not received any ransom call from the accused.

They have demanded that the police should try to ascertain the exact reason behind the kidnapping and the murder.

Further investigations are underway and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

20230519-083204