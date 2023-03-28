A 10-year-old boy was allegedly murdered, allegedly for human sacrifice on the advice of an occultist in Parsa village of Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district.

The body of the boy with his throat slit was found buried in a field.

According to police, Krishna Verma’s son Vivek had gone missing last week.

The child’s body with his throat slit was later found in the field.

Police claimed that the deceased child’s cousin Anoop had ‘sacrificed’ the boy in order to save his own two-and-half year old son who was mentally challenged .

When treatment did not yield positive results, Anoop had approached an occultist near his village.

The occultist instigated Anoop to perform human sacrifice following which he, along with another relative, killed the child.

The police spokesman said that the matter is being investigated and the accused relatives as well as the occultist would be arrested soon.

