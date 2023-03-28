INDIA

UP boy killed on advice of occultist

NewsWire
0
9

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly murdered, allegedly for human sacrifice on the advice of an occultist in Parsa village of Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district.

The body of the boy with his throat slit was found buried in a field.

According to police, Krishna Verma’s son Vivek had gone missing last week.

The child’s body with his throat slit was later found in the field.

Police claimed that the deceased child’s cousin Anoop had ‘sacrificed’ the boy in order to save his own two-and-half year old son who was mentally challenged .

When treatment did not yield positive results, Anoop had approached an occultist near his village.

The occultist instigated Anoop to perform human sacrifice following which he, along with another relative, killed the child.

The police spokesman said that the matter is being investigated and the accused relatives as well as the occultist would be arrested soon.

20230328-082401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Darshan Raval on his latest monsoon single ‘Baarishon Mein’

    Tripura govt launches new industrial investment promotion scheme

    Sitharaman using officials for political needs: Kerala FM

    Kerala extends lockdown till June 16, Covid toll crosses 10K